Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COIHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Croda International has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.82.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

