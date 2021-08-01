Crown Price Hits $0.0784 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Crown has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1,069.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,708,771 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

