Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at about $815,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 20.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at about $1,703,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI opened at $96.99 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.