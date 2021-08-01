Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 11,754 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,815,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.