Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after buying an additional 311,209 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 76,818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 56,720 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMST stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

