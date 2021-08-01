Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $379,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

