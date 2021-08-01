Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 402.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,854 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 232,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

