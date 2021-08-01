Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 87,606 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,606 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in WestRock by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,816,000 after acquiring an additional 636,511 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.58. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

