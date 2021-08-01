Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $20,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,291,000 after purchasing an additional 881,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 830,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

