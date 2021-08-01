Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 6%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s stock price was down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 2,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $997.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.