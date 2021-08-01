CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

CURO opened at $15.77 on Friday. CURO Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $653.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

