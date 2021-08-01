Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2021 guidance at 7.100-7.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.10-7.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

