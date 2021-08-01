CVR Partners (UAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

