CWV Chain (CWV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,175.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $7,175.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00101569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.07 or 1.00077814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.07 or 0.00827303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.