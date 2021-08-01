CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Up 68.2% in July

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 29.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 50,997 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 8,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,739. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

