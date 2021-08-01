Cypress Capital Group Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

