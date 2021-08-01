Cypress Capital Group Purchases 177 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lennar were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $105.15 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

