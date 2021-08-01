Cypress Capital Group Purchases 212 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Garmin were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $157.20 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

