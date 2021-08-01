Cypress Capital Group Purchases 5,701 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

