Cypress Capital Group Sells 896 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $81,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.03. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

