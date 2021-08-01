Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $158,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.57 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

