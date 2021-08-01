D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,339 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.77% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 347,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $15.79 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.