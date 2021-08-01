D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Replimune Group worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

