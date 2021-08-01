D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,706 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.71 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.