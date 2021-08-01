D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 14,841 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

