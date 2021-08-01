D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 18,586 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.76% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,399.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $437.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.