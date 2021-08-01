DAOBet (BET) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 678.7% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $191.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,294.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.01323466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.00353608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

