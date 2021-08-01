Dash (DASH) Price Tops $167.55 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Dash has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $167.55 or 0.00401669 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $251.04 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002654 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00940893 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,260,250 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

