DaVita (DVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:DVA opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $129.59.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
