DaVita (DVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $129.59.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.