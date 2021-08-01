DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. 48,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,151. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.11. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $92.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

