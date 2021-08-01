DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Market Cap of $37.88 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $37.88 million and $3.25 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,209,147,504 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

