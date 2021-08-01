DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $2,532.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00040354 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00037326 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,541,136 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

