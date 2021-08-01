DeFi Yield Protocol Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $584,894.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00136399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,194.36 or 1.00034662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.46 or 0.00826754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,478,447 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.