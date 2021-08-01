Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DKL stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.98. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

