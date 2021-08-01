Delhi Bank Stock Set to Split on Monday, August 9th (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS DWNX opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24. Delhi Bank has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. This is a positive change from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services to individual and small business customers. Its products include checking accounts, such as personal and business checking; savings accounts, includes insured money market deposit, statement savings, passbook savings, tax club and energy savers club; and loan products including, personal, residential real estate, construction and home improvements and agricultural.

