Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 255

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

VMUK opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.09. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total value of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

