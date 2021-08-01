Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $152.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.06.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

