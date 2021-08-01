Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $330.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

LH stock opened at $296.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

