Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $125.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.33.

TRU opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,001,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

