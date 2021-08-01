Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $95.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of POWI opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

