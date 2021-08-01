DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $520.00 at Robert W. Baird

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $515.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 15.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 14.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.