Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.93. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,963,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

