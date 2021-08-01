Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.
DEO stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.93. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
