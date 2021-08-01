Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

