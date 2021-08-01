Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DBD opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.36.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

