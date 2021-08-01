Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE DBD opened at $10.41 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $814.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.