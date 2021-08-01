Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $154.16. 1,819,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.