Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 118,366 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,400 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,842,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 994,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 89.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

CPG opened at $3.67 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

