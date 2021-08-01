Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.83% of Frequency Electronics worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

