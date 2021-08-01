Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Suzano were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUZ. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth about $15,169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,185,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 2,657.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 328,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 1,690.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 70,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

