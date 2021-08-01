Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 69,482 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHL. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 210,128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 153,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $2,096,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GHL opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

